Donald Trump on re-election: It seems like everybody wants me to

Brace yourselves, there’s a lot more of Donald Trump coming your way! That’s right. The American president said that he wants to run for re-election in the upcoming 2020 election. As per reports, Trump is so confident about his victory that he doesn’t see anyone getting the better of him. In an interview with Piers Morgan, aboard Air Force One, Trump talked about his plans for re-election. The interview was covered by Daily Mail.

“Well, I fully intend to. It seems like everybody wants me to,” said Trump, when asked if he was going for a run in 2020. As for beating his rivals, Trump said: “I don’t see anybody. I know them all and I don’t see anybody.”

Trump had announced his plans for re-election earlier this year and had elected Brad Parscale as an adviser for his campaign. During the 2016 elections, Parscale was Trump’s digital director. According to The Hill, Trump had openly talked about holding his presidency for eight years and had filled up his paperwork the same day he took office.

Meanwhile, Trump had recently visited the UK and had met the Prime Minister, Theresa May. He had also met Queen Elizabeth. Trump’s visit to Britain did not go unnoticed as protestors planned to humiliate him with a giant ‘Trump baby’ balloon design to mock him. But the tables were turned as the 45president of the United States managed to “insult our country, attack our NHS, embarrass our Queen, undermine our ‘special relationship’, humiliate our PM…and then smugly pose in Winston Churchill’s armchair”, as reported by the Daily Mirror.