Donald Trump to host Iftar dinner after breaking the tradition last year

Since the last three regimes, The White House has been hosting Iftar dinners to mark the holy month of Ramadan, observed by Muslims worldwide. Last year, the Trump administration broke the tradition but has decided to resume the tradition this year. "I can confirm the President will host a dinner on Wednesday," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told Politico.

Trump's anti-Muslim stand has drawn worldwide flak in the past. He, in fact, even went on to put a temporary ban on Muslims from entering the US. The ban applied to people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

"Donald Trump has called for a Muslim Ban. He has hired ppl who've made careers out of Islamophobia. He has emboldened hatred against Muslims - resulting in many cases of attack/bullying/discrimination. He has enacted policies that have actively hurt Muslims domestically/abroad,” wrote Ziad Ahmed, a student activist at the University of Yale.

"He's hosting this Iftar as a defense - so when we call him out for Islamophobia, he can quip back w 'I love the Muslims - I had them over for dinner!" Ahmed added. "His pundits will echo that defense - asserting that bc he engaged w us ONCE that's enough/proof he isn't an Islamophobe," Ahmed added.

The White House did not divulge details as to who would be invited to the dinner.