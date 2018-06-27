Donald Trump told Jimmy Fallon to ‘be a man’, here’s how he responded

President Donald Trump is under fire for his zero-tolerance immigration policy. The policy has raised a global uproar over the separation of over 2000 migrant families. While Trump has remained silent on the issue for the most part, he did raise his voice over a less important rant. On June 25, Trump resorted to his usual weapon of choice to come down hard on Jimmy Fallon. At 5:30 in the morning, Donald Trump’s twitter handle sprung to life and lashed out at Fallon over the infamous ‘hair show’, where the talk show host “messed up” Trump’s hair.

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

But what provoked the world’s most powerful man to wake up so early and lash out at Fallon? It seems that Fallon had recently spoken to The Hollywood Reporter and said that he ‘made a mistake’ on September 15, 2016, the episode where he had Trump on the show and messed his hair.

The ‘hair show’ became an incident of mockery in the US with claiming that the move was an attempt to ‘humanize’ Trump for the public.

"When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but I thought, 'I have more important things to do.' Then I thought, 'Wait – shouldn’t HE have more important things to do? He’s the president! What are you doing? You're the president! Why are you tweeting at me?" said Fallon to THR.

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

Fallon stayed away from attacking the president. Instead, he made a commitment and ‘in honor of the President’s tweet,’ he’ll make a donation to RAICES in Trump’s name. RAICES is an organization for immigration rights which fights Trump’s laws on separating families and deportation.

Trump hasn’t replied to Fallon’s tweet yet.