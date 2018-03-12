Donald Trump trashes actor Alec Baldwin on Twitter

It has been a while since Donald Trump used his Twitter account to hit back at 'Saturday Night Live', the NBC late-night comedy series where Trump is often ridiculed.

But on Friday morning, Trump and Baldwin got into a Twitter battle as the President mocked the actor's impression of him on the show.

Earlier this week, Baldwin went on to tell the Hollywood Reporter that illustrating Trump on 'Saturday Night Live' had become "like an agony".

He added saying, “We have to get rid of him.”

Baldwin's comments did not go down well with the President as his administration is also going through some setbacks this week. Not to forget the departure of one of his close associates, Hope Hicks.

Trump took to Twitter to respond to Baldwin, and his post misspelled the actor's name twice and also the word 'dying'.

Trump also suggested that the show brings back Darrell Hammond, who featured on the show until 2016.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Baldwin hit back with the following tweet. Hammond has still not responded.

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

The actor then went onto imagine what the Presidential library might look like.

Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library.

A putting green.

Recipes for chocolate cake.

A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on.

A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.

You’re in and out in five minutes.

Just like... — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Taking potshots at Baldwin is nothing new for Trump. He repeatedly trashed Baldwin during the 2016 election campaign as well.