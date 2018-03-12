home/ world
Donald Trump trashes actor Alec Baldwin on Twitter

First published: March 03, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Updated: March 03, 2018 11:07 AM IST | Author: Farheen Siddiqui

It has been a while since Donald Trump used his Twitter account to hit back at 'Saturday Night Live', the NBC late-night comedy series where Trump is often ridiculed.

But on Friday morning, Trump and Baldwin got into a Twitter battle as the President mocked the actor's impression of him on the show.

Earlier this week, Baldwin went on to tell the Hollywood Reporter that illustrating Trump on 'Saturday Night Live'  had become "like an agony".

He added saying, “We have to get rid of him.”

Baldwin's comments did not go down well with the President as his administration is also going through some setbacks this week. Not to forget the departure of one of his close associates, Hope Hicks.

Trump took to Twitter to respond to Baldwin, and his post misspelled the actor's name twice and also the word 'dying'.

Trump also suggested that the show brings back Darrell Hammond, who featured on the show until 2016.

Baldwin hit back with the following tweet. Hammond has still not responded.

The actor then went onto imagine what the Presidential library might look like.

Taking potshots at Baldwin is nothing new for Trump. He repeatedly trashed Baldwin during the 2016 election campaign as well.

 

 

