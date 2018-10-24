Donald Trump’s words inspire man to grope a woman

A man was arrested on Sunday by the local police in Albuquerque after allegedly groping his fellow female passenger on the flight. The accused who is in police custody currently has said that President Trump says, ‘it’s ok to touch women's private parts.’

Reportedly, on a Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Albuquerque, the unnamed woman was sleeping when she was woken up by a hand reaching from the seat behind her and touching her right breast, according to a complaint filed in US District Court in New Mexico.

She said she first thought it was an accident but after it happened again 30 minutes later she stood up and confronted the suspect, identified as Bruce Alexander, and told him to stop, the complaint states. The woman was moved to another seat at the rear of the plane. Alexander was arrested after the plane landed in Albuquerque.

Alexander referred to Trump’s statement which came to light shortly before the 2016 election. In the audio tape, Trump can be heard saying, "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything." He added: "Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything.”

While Alexander's age was not revealed, the complaint said he is older and worked as a heavy equipment operator.