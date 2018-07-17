Elon Musk makes unsavoury accusations at Thai cave rescuer, faces backlash

The 12 Thai footballers and their coach were stranded in a cave until a rescue team extracted them from what could well be their end. As the world watched in anticipation for a positive news, billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, said he had designed a mini-submarine to help the mission. However, once it arrived, it was deemed unfit for the job. A diver who was a part of the mission called it a ‘PR stunt’ and Musk replied, calling him a ‘pedo’, meaning pedophile.

The former Thai provincial governor (described inaccurately as “rescue chief”) is not the subject matter expert. That would be Dick Stanton, who co-led the dive rescue team. This is our direct correspondence: pic.twitter.com/dmC9l3jiZR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2018

The submarine was supposed to help dive the boys out of the cave system, which happened to be very complex. Vern Unsworth, a British rescuer who was part of the rescue team, called Musk’s involvement a ‘PR stunt.’ Unsworth didn’t stop there, and added that Musk should “stick his submarine where it hurts.”

Musk had tweeted that the sub could be swum to Cave 5, where the boys were trapped, without any gear, believing that the kids had swum to the cave. However, none of the kids had any experience in swimming, and had entered the cave when it was dry.

Musk replied to his own tweet, calling Unsworth a ‘pedo’ and that he’ll make his own video of the sub reaching Cave 5. The tweet led to immediate criticism and Musk has since deleted his tweets. Unsworth told The Guardian that he was “astonished and very angry” about the whole incident.