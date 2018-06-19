Ex-CIA employee charged with leaking hacking tools to WikiLeaks

Federal prosecutors have charged a former CIA employee with violations of the Espionage Act and related crimes in connection with the leak that took place last year, of a collection of hacking tools that the agency used for spy operations overseas.

Joshua Adam Schulte, who worked for a CIA group that designs computer code to spy on foreign adversaries, was charged in a 13-count superseding indictment with illegally gathering and transmitting national defense information and related counts in connection with what is considered to be one of the most significant leaks in CIA history.

The indictment accused Schulte of causing sensitive information to be transmitted to an organization that is not named in the indictment but is thought to be WikiLeaks. WikiLeaks posted the hacking tools online last year in a release and called it Vault 7. Prosecutors alleged Schulte stole the information in 2016.

For the uninitiated, Schulte was also arrested on charges stemming from the porn in August 2017.

Wiki­Leaks noted his indictment on Twitter, which perhaps reflects the weakness of CIA case. Further where he can also be charged for criminal copyright infringement for sharing TV shows, child porn and lying to the FBI.

If convicted of all charges, Schulte could face a maximum of 135 years in prison.