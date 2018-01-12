Excerpts from ‘Fire and Fury’: The book that can finish Trump

Michael Wolff, the author of ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’ which highly critiqued Donald Trump’s first year as U.S. president said his revelations were likely to bring an end to Trump’s time at the White House. Trump has dismissed the book as “phoney” and “full of lies”. Michael Wolff told BBC radio that his conclusion in the book that Trump isn’t fit for the job was becoming common view.

The following are excerpts from Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House that has been taken from The Hindu.

Team Trump: running to lose

“’We’re all losers,’ Trump would say. ‘All our guys are terrible, nobody knows what they’re doing.’”

“’This thing,’ he told the Mercers, ‘is so f***** up’”.

Mr. Trump was reportedly addressing the family of Bob Mercer, the ultra-conservative billionaire sponsors who swung behind his campaign in its final months — and who reiterated their support in the wake of Mr. Wolff’s bombshell book.

The shock of election night

“When the unexpected trend — Trump might actually win — seemed confirmed, Don Jr. told a friend that his father, or DJT, as he called him, looked as if he had seen a ghost. Melania, to whom Donald Trump had made his solemn guarantee, was in tears — and not of joy.”

“There was, in the space of little more than an hour, in Steve Bannon’s not unamused observation, a befuddled Trump morphing into a disbelieving Trump and then into a horrified Trump. But still to come was the final transformation: Suddenly, Donald Trump became a man who believed that he deserved to be, and was wholly capable of being, the president of the United States.”

Learning the Constitution

“Early in the campaign, in a Producers-worthy scene, (campaign aide) Sam Nunberg was sent to explain the Constitution to the candidate: ‘I got as far as the Fourth Amendment before his finger is pulling down on his lip and his eyes are rolling back in his head’.”

Trump’s Putin obsession

“‘What has he gotten himself into with the Russians?’ pressed (the late Fox News chairman Roger) Ailes. ‘Mostly,’ said Bannon, ‘he went to Russia and he thought he was going to meet Putin. But Putin couldn’t give a s*** about him. So he’s kept trying’.”

Trump’s Murdoch obsession

“’I’ll call him,’ said Mr. Ailes. ‘But Trump would jump through hoops for Rupert. Like for Putin. Sucks up and s***s down. I just worry about who’s jerking whose chain.’”

Murdoch on Trump?

“‘What a f***ing idiot’, said Murdoch, shrugging, as he got off the phone after talking immigration issues with Mr. Trump.

Too much to think about

“‘I wouldn’t give Donald too much to think about,’ said an amused Ailes. Bannon snorted. ‘Too much, too little — doesn’t necessarily change things’.”

Trump fears being poisoned

“He had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s — nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made.”

Ivanka’s presidential ambitions

“Balancing risk against reward, both Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew. It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job. Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.”

And the comb-over: explained by Ivanka

“She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate — a contained island after scalp-reduction surgery — surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the centre and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray. The colour, she would point out to comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men — the longer it was left on, the darker it got. Impatience resulted in Trump’s orange-blond hair colour.”