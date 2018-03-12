Former Playboy model Karen McDougal alleges affair with Donald Trump

In another explosive development, The New Yorker reports that Donald Trump had an affair with the American model, actress and former Playboy model Karen McDougal while married to his wife Slovenian model Melania Knauss. The report in the American magazine digs the great lengths Trump took to conceal the truth from the press.

This comes at a time when porn star Stormy Daniels is planning to expose her share of experience with Trump. Moreover, the report claims that the interactions that McDougal outlines in the document share striking similarities with the stories of other women who claim to have had sexual relationships with Trump. The relationship with McDougal has been quoted as entirely consensual. But her account indicates how Trump and his allies used hotel-room meetings, financial transactions and complex legal agreements to keep these affairs out of the press.

Courtesy: MEARS Online Auctions

On November 4, 2016, the Wall Street Journal reported that American Media, Inc., the publisher of the National Enquirer, had reportedly paid a hundred and fifty thousand dollars to acquire McDougal’s story, which it never ran. Purchasing a story in order to bury is a standard practice known as “catch and kill” in the media industry.

In an eight-page handwritten note McDougal wrote to one of her friends that Trump “immediately took a liking to me, kept talking to me – telling me how beautiful I was etc.” She says she met Trump at a party for The Apprentice in 2006. Trump was there to tape an episode of his reality-television show. “It was so obvious that a Playmate Promotions exec said, ‘Wow, he was all over you – I think you could be his next wife,’” she wrote.

The former Playmate of the Year admitted that she was initially charmed by Trump. “I was so nervous! I was into his intelligence and charm. Such a polite man. We talked for a couple hours – then, it was ON! We got naked and had sex.” However, McDougal was stunned when Trump offered her money as she was getting dressed after their steamy session. “I looked at him, felt sad and said, ‘No thanks – I’m not ‘that girl.’”

McDougal also admitted that after that night, she has met Trump every time he was in LA. Trump apparently introduced her to members of his family and even took her to his private homes. But, McDougal ended their nine-month affair in April 2007, the report noted.

The White House has clarified that Trump denies having had an affair with McDougal. “This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal,” a spokesman was quoted by The New Yorker.