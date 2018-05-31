Facebook launches digital literacy programme, to train 60k women

Facebook, in India, has got into an association with the National Commission for Women to launch a digital literacy Programme. This programme aims to raise awareness and teach essentials of social media, internet and email. The programme which will be held once a year has been launched in association with Cyber Peace Foundation. The training is available in various vernacular languages, for the convenience of students.

"With more women going online, NCW has witnessed a surge in cyber crime related complaints registered at the Commission in the past three years. This trend is worrying. We have to ensure that while online, they feel safe and secure on the Internet," a statement from Rekha Sharma, acting chairperson of NCW said.

She as well congratulated both Facebook and Cyber Peace Foundation for the commendable initiative which is pretty much a need of the hour.

The pilot programme teaches one how to identify credible information for those with no or little credibility, available on internet.

"Economies can only grow well with equal participation from women and in today's age, this can largely happen with the free and unhindered presence of women on the Internet," stated Ankhi Das who happens to be the public policy director for India, South and Central Asia.