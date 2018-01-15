Fellow porn star confirms involvement of Stormy Daniels with Donald Trump

The Wall Street Journal reported that Michael Cohen, lawyer to President Donald Trump, paid a hush amount of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels. Fellow porn star Alana Evans confirmed that Daniels and Trump were involved.

According the Journal, the amount was paid as a part of a Non-Disclosure agreement which prevented her from going public about her sexual encounter with Donald J Trump. However, Daniel, had been reportedly in talks with ABC’s Good Morning America regarding the encounter. The Daily Beast reached out to three sources including porn star Alana Evans who said that Daniels allegedly backed from the interview five days before the elections in 2016.

Lawyer, Michael Cohen provided a statement to the daily along with a letter dated January 10, 2018 signed by Daniels denying sexual or romantic relationship with Trump and that she received any kind of ‘hush’ money. Cohen said, “These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011. President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.”

However, Alana Evans who also happened to be Daniel’s neighbor and close friend then allegedly confided in her that she and Trump were more than just friends.

“It was the second day of our trip, we were in a hotel with a tattoo parlor, and the hotel had huge windows so you could see people outside. When I saw Stormy, I was like WTF? I opened the door, called out to her, and she joined me while [my colleague] got a tattoo. Stormy said she met Donald Trump and then tells me about the golf tournament and how she’s supposed to hang out with him later that night, and she invited me. Stormy said Donald knew exactly who she was and wanted to meet her”, recalls Evans.

Later that evening, “Stormy calls me four or five times, by the last two phone calls she’s with Donald [Trump] and I can hear him, and he’s talking through the phone to me saying, ‘Oh come on Alana, let’s have some fun! Let’s have some fun! Come to the party, we’re waiting for you.’ And I was like, ‘OMG it’s Donald Trump!’ Men like him scare me because they have so much power and this was way before his presidential nomination. So I bailed on them and turned my phone off.”

Evans said she talked to Daniels the next day, apologized for bailing, and asked her how the night went. “She tells me, ‘All I’m going to say is: I ended up with Donald in his hotel room. Picture him chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty-whities.’ I was like, ‘Oh I really didn’t need to hear that!’ Then she said he offered her keys to his condos in Florida, and I was like, ‘Wow guess you had a good night,’ and that was the last we ever spoke of it.”