Fidel Castros eldest son takes his own life

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, the eldest son of Fidel Castro, has killed himself after being treated for several months for depression. The son of the late Cuban revolutionary leader was a nuclear scientist and was popularly known as Fidelito or Little Fidel as he looked very much like his father. Castro had been in a hospital initially, but then he continued his treatment as an outpatient, CBC reports.

"Castro Diaz-Balart, who had been attended by a group of doctors for several months due to a state of profound depression, committed suicide this morning," Cubadebate website said.

Fidelito was born in 1949 out of Castro’s brief marriage to Mirta Diaz-Balart, after which he went on to build the communist run state and overthrew a US backed dictator. From his mother’s side, Fidelito was the cousin of some of Castro’s worst enemies: U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart and former U.S. congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart.

According to reports, Cuban scholars say that his mother had taken him with her to the US and had announced that she wished to separate from her husband, who was at that time imprisoned for an attack at a military barracks. Castro brought Fidelito back after the revolution in 1959.

Castro Diaz-Balart had studied in the Soviet Union. Before his death he was working for his uncle, President Raul Castro as a counselor to the Cuban Council of State. He was also vice-president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences.

Between 1980 to 1992, Castro Diaz-Balart headed his country’s nuclear program and led the development of a nuclear plant in Cuba until he was fired by his father. His death comes in just a year after the death of Fidel Castro, on November 25, 2016.​