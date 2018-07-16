FIFA World Cup 2018: Meme alert! Russia may have been beaten, but Vladimir Putin has his revenge

Russian dream was halted when Croatia beat them in a thrilling match on July 7. However, the country still won hearts as it hosted the World Cup with its boisterous attitude, cheering away to glory. But looks like Vladimir Putin harboured the quintessential sportsman grudge, and had his own share of little sweet revenge when Croatia was beaten in the finals by France on Sunday night. It led to a flurry of memes, that involved the Russian President and his humongous umbrella, which shielded him from the downpour that started almost the second the match got over (Thank god for that!).

It was hilarious in the way Putin greeted the players, all safe in the umbrella cover that was brought in for him, while the Croatian and French presidents got soaked in. Naturally, Twitter was not the one to stay silent. The memes followed, and it was surely a laughter fest. While some were funny, some were introspection under the garb of sarcasm. But most of them were hilarious, bringing the madness of the FIFA World Cup 2018 to an end in a witty manner.

Sir how many umbrellas should we bring? Putin: Just one. They didn't let us win. Let them soak! #FRACRO #WorldCup #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/RM0Qzv1xW6 — The Writer Formerly Known As Elnathan (@elnathan_john) July 15, 2018

So the Russians only remembered an umbrella for their own President Putin... left the leaders of France and Croatia out in the rain for minutes... pretty much sums up today’s international politics. #WorldCup18 pic.twitter.com/W5UDTTwMxS — Keir Simmons (@KeirSimmons) July 15, 2018

In case you were wondering who is in charge, #Putin gets the biggest umbrella while his visitors get drenched.......#FRACRO #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/j5VpwZRiah — Justice Malala (@justicemalala) July 15, 2018

Da svidania, Russia and FIFA. Until we see you again.