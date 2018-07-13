Five illegitimate children, threesome and more; Reham Khan makes startling revelations about Imran Khan

Their marriage lasted only for 10 months, but for Reham Khan, the ex-wife of Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, they were probably the most unforgettable ones. She has released her book, an autobiography of sorts, making startling revelations about her ex-husband. From having illegitimate kids to being a gay, Reham has ripped apart the saint personality of Imran Khan.

In one of the chapters from the book, Reham reveals about the five illegitimate kids he has with women who are scared to come out in open and talk.

#RehamKhan's autobiography out on Amazon. "There are 5 in total, that I know of". Imran Khan Said It claim's that Imran Khan has Indian Kids too. pic.twitter.com/SWWyYzb6Zo — Vivid Pakistan (@VividPakistan) July 12, 2018

Another excerpt from the book sheds light on the alleged threesome Imran had with Grace Jones and one more person.

Apart from this, Imran has also been termed as a wife-beater and a drug abuser by Rehman, as reported by Indian Express.

The book titled Reham Khan released just a few weeks before the general election which will take place on July 25. Some assume that it is a way to malign Imran Khan's image as he is the Prime Ministerial contender, while some are in utter shock to know these facts.