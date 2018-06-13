Forget coffins, this Nigerian man buried his dad in a BMW

The loss of a loved one can send people to extreme misery. Many do their best to give the departed a good farewell. It is not unusual to see people do something special. But one man from Nigeria, known as Azubuike, thought of a unique way to pay his last respects to his father, after losing him to old age.

A picture that was shared multiple times on Facebook, shows a BMW being lowered to a cavity in the ground, supposedly with Azubuike’s dead father in it. The luxury vehicle is estimated to cost $85,000 or about Rs 57 lakhs in India. Instead of using a coffin for the funeral, Azubuike used the car to send his father off to his final journey.

From the picture, men in suits are seen lowering the car to the grave in his village in Ihiala LGA, Mbosi, Anambra State. A few mourners were also seen present for the ceremony.

The post, however, drew a lot of backlash from people as many were unhappy with the amount of money they felt was wasted.

This isn’t the first time someone buried a loved one in a car. According to a report on Sde.co.ke, a man buried his mother in a Hummer, her favourite car, in 2015.