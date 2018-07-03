French gangster's second 'spectacular escape'; uses helicopter to flee

Notorious French gangster Redoine Faid, who was sentenced to 25 years in jail, escaped his prison in the Paris region on Sunday by a helicopter. The French police is on a massive manhunt for the gangster who fled with the assistance of three men who were heavily armed with assault rifles. The gunmen used smoke bombs and angle-grinders to break into the facility’s visiting room where Faid was talking to his brother.

As per the reports by AP, the helicopter carrying the gunmen landed at a courtyard, freed him from the visiting room and took off.

France’s Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet, who visited the prison in the evening, told BBC, “It was an extremely well-prepared commando unit that may have used drones to survey the area beforehand.”

The courtyard where the helicopter landed was the only area not protected by anti-aircraft netting.

“Inmates do not use it except to leave the prison,” Prison Union representative Martial Delabroye said.

The helicopter was reportedly found in a northeastern suburb of Paris later, about 60 kilometers from the prison. And post the ‘spectacular escape’, Faid de-boarded the helicopter and got into a car, which was later found burned out at a shopping center car park in a Paris suburb.

This isn’t the first time that Faid has planned a daring escape. Earlier, in 2013, he escaped using dynamites hidden in tissue packs and was recaptured six weeks later on the outskirts of Paris.