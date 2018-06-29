From Ronaldo to Madonna, the INSANE price celebs pay to insure body parts

We all have the tendency to take extra care of our favourite things, be it something material, or even something about our body. Stars are no different. But when money comes into play, the game changes. And you would say the same when we’ll tell you the insane amounts for which some celebrities have insured their body parts!

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portugal football star who is also the goal machine for Real Madrid has insured his legs for a whooping amount of $144 million.

Daniel Craig

The British actor while filming his James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, insisted on doing most of the stunts on his own. To protect their investment, the producers insured his whole body for a cool $8,000,000.

Madonna

The American singer actress had reportedly sought a $12 million insurance policy her bust. But after examination, the insurance company only agreed to pay out $2 million.

Jenifer Lopez

JLo has one of the finest butt in the industry. Today though she faces competition with Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj, the actress still has insured her butt for $27 million.

David Beckham

The globally renowned football star who is also a model has insured his legs for $195 million. The insurance covers his legs, feet and toes. They are protected from injury, they're protected against disfigurement.

Julia Roberts

She has one of the most famous smile in Hollywood and the actress knows its worth and hence has got it ensured for $30 million.

Miley Cyrus

The pop star probably has the most famous tongue. Miley knows it and hence has insured her tongue for $1 million.

John Abraham

Who can forget the Dostana scene where John raced many hearts by flashing his butt? The Force 2 actor got it insured for Rs 10 crore.

Rihana

The singer has insured her legs for $1 million. People love her voice but looks like the singer loves her well-toned legs.

Neha Dhupia

The actress was approached by the same American company that insured Jennifer Lopez's butt asking her to get her asset insured as well. She got hooked to that idea and got her butt insured. The actress still hasn’t disclosed the amount but we are curious.

Taylor Swift

The pop singer has made a name for herself with her voice but looks like she is concerned about her sexy long legs. Taylor has insured her legs for $40 million.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

The actress is famous for having one of the best assets in business. The actress has insured her 36C breasts for a whooping amount of $5 million.

Kylie Minogue

The Australian pop singer has insured her butt with a massive $5 million insurance. The singer surely knows that not just her voice but her butt is also one of the most talked about a feature which she has.

Phew! Stars and their extravaganza.