German male nurse accused of killing over 100

The United States of America is seeing mounting charges of sexual assault against a state university’s renowned doctor for gymnasts Larry Nassar. Its medical fraternity sees a crisis with charges coming from over 144 victims. But it’s not just the US facing a crisis in the medical department, Germany too is looking into cases of victims who can no longer plead their case. The country has uncovered 97 murders pointing to a single male nurse who was working in the caregiving sector for six years.

The accused Niels Hoegel was already serving sentence for two murders when fresh evidence surfaced of him killing 97 in the two clinics he worked for in Oldenburg and Delmenhorst from 1999 to 2005. He was convicted in 2015 for two murders and two attempted murders when he confessed to the killings, saying he enjoyed the joy of resuscitating his patients after having intentionally brought cardiac arrest. These statements prompted the authorities to lodge large scale investigations in the two medical facilities he worked for.

The investigation lead to reviewing more than 500 cases of patients, exhumation of 134 bodies from 67 cemeteries and questioning Hoegel six times. The long digging lead to evidence of 62 murders in Delmenhorst and 35 in Oldenburg.

Apart from Hoegel, former staff of the facilities are also being investigated by the police as they speculate these murders could have been stopped if health officials had not hesitated to alert authorities.

The case against Niels Hoegel is currently underway even as he serves his 15-year term in prison.