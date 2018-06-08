Google changes egg salad emoji to make it VEGAN and it’s surely a WTF moment

Who knew an egg could create a hell lot of a stir? As half a hard-boiled egg is making quite a splash on the internet right now.

For the unaware, Google added hundreds of new emoji, and tweaked a number of existing icons, for the latest test version of its new Android P software. This is Google's flagship software for Android smartphones, which currently accounts for 85.9% of handsets in the world.

Jennifer Daniel, UX-Art Manager of the Expression design team at Google, tweeted about a small tweak to Google's salad emoji for Android P Beta 2. Check it out here.

There's big talk about inclusion and diversity at Google so if you need any evidence of Google is making this priority may I direct your attention to the 🥗 emoji— we've removed the egg in Android P beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad. pic.twitter.com/kzHY0A9ZjG — Jennifer 💩🌪️ (@jenniferdaniel) June 6, 2018

The salad change sparked quite a bit of Twitter chatter. Have a look at few of them below.

Excuse me i don't have legs, could you cut yours off so i can feel included?

That's how it works right? — Hispanic Weeb (@Kuraha_9) June 6, 2018

So instead of more privacy protections, better security, higher battry effeciencies, better updates processes, code analysis for android market, or pretty much any reasonable change, google removes an egg from a salad? — Fallenour (@Fallenour) June 6, 2018

Are people really offended by a salad emoji? Not even a real salad.... an emoji of one lmfao — Bailey Madison (@baileym00315530) June 6, 2018

I don’t eat meat, eggs etc. but this has to be one of the most ridiculous things I have ever seen. How did I ever cope seeing an emoji salad with an egg in it before Google made it more inclusive for me?!? Thanks Google for saving me from those dastardly eggs 😹😹😹✊️ pic.twitter.com/7sT36tEU9t — Prof. Phil Rumney (@phil_rumney) June 6, 2018

Daniel later clarified that the real reason for the change was to make it more faithful to its Unicode description.

Hello carnivores, vegans and everyone in between! Just want to clarify that the goal of salad emoji redesign was to create an image more faithful to unicode's description. "A bowl of healthy salad, containing lettuce, tomato, and other salad items such as cucumber." Bon appetite! — Jennifer 💩🌪️ (@jenniferdaniel) June 6, 2018

Well, there is nothing wrong in changing an emoji which is their property. But then you cannot keep all of them happy. Do a good deed for a particular batch and the other would feel offended, and looks like the inclusive air from Google is garnering the same outrage from few.

