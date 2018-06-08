home/ world
Google changes egg salad emoji to make it VEGAN and it’s surely a WTF moment

First published: June 08, 2018 09:45 AM IST | Updated: June 08, 2018 09:45 AM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Who knew an egg could create a hell lot of a stir? As half a hard-boiled egg is making quite a splash on the internet right now.

For the unaware, Google added hundreds of new emoji, and tweaked a number of existing icons, for the latest test version of its new Android P software. This is Google's flagship software for Android smartphones, which currently accounts for 85.9% of handsets in the world.

Jennifer Daniel, UX-Art Manager of the Expression design team at Google, tweeted about a small tweak to Google's salad emoji for Android P Beta 2. Check it out here.

The salad change sparked quite a bit of Twitter chatter. Have a look at few of them below.

Daniel later clarified that the real reason for the change was to make it more faithful to its Unicode description.

Well, there is nothing wrong in changing an emoji which is their property. But then you cannot keep all of them happy. Do a good deed for a particular batch and the other would feel offended, and looks like the inclusive air from Google is garnering the same outrage from few.

Okay then!

