Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz’s 372nd birthday: Google pays tribute to the great mathematician and philosopher

It is a bright Sunday morning and Google has made it more interesting. Today’s Google Doodle is all about numbers which is a bit difficult to understand. Well, today (1st July) Google is giving a tribute to the great mathematician and philosopher, Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz with their doodle. It is Leibniz’s 372nd birthday today. Leibniz is a prominent name in the history of mathematics and philosophy.

In the 20th century his Law of Continuity and Transcendental Law of Homogeneity found mathematical application. He was one of the most creative inventors in the field of mechanical calculators. In the world of philosophy he is known for his theory on optimism. Not just in the field of mathematics and philosophy, Leibniz has contributed in physics and technology, probability theory, biology, medicine, geology, psychology, linguistics, library science and computer science.

In 1685, he was the first one to describe a pinwheel calculator and invented Leibniz wheel, used in the arithmometer, the first mass-produced mechanical calculator.

At the age of 70 on November 14, 1716 Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz took his last breath. The mathematician and philosopher was a life member of the Royal Society and the Berlin Academy of Sciences. However, none of the organisations honored him after his death.

Well, he surely deserved this tribute by Google.