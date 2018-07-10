Gross but true! Prince William and Kate Middleton served 7-year-old cake at son Prince Louis' Christening

It is a part of a tradition and the Royals cannot skip it! The Christening ceremony of Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son Prince Louis took place on Monday and it was during this celebration that the Royals served their guest a slice of a 7-year-old cake!

It may sound gross but it is actually a part of a tradition. The Royals are supposed to preserve a tier of their wedding cake which is then to be served at ceremonies like their anniversary and the child's christening.

A press release from Kensington Palace before the christening ceremony revealed about this. The statement in the release read, "Guests will be served slices of christening cake, which is a tier taken from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding cake."

While the ceremony was a glorious affair with the Royal family painting a very pretty picture, this news of serving a 7-year-old cake got everyone cringing.

Seven-year old wedding cake served after the christening is not charming, it's disgusting. Just show wedding photos if you must and serve fresh cake. Some traditions should be abolished. This is one of those. #PrinceLouisChristening https://t.co/0IgYHPjbHC — Debbi Price (@pricedl3) July 9, 2018

At #PrinceLouisChristening guests will enjoy a tier of fruit cake from Prince William & Kate's wedding cake which was 7 years ago. Who knew fruit cake is the ultimate #SurvivalFood? Remember we don't need #hardtack we just need to store lots & lots of fruit cake for emergencies. — PISTA STRONG (@Ana21Ana211) July 9, 2018

Let's hope that cake was properly stored the past 7 years and no one gets food poisoning. That would be frowned upon. #PrinceLouisChristening https://t.co/tY5bzlKuux — The Other DT 🌊 (@dave_taft) July 9, 2018

We hope all the guest survived this episode!