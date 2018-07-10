home/ world
Gross but true! Prince William and Kate Middleton served 7-year-old cake at son Prince Louis' Christening

First published: July 10, 2018 11:22 AM IST

It is a part of a tradition and the Royals cannot skip it! The Christening ceremony of Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son Prince Louis took place on Monday and it was during this celebration that the Royals served their guest a slice of a 7-year-old cake!

It may sound gross but it is actually a part of a tradition. The Royals are supposed to preserve a tier of their wedding cake which is then to be served at ceremonies like their anniversary and the child's christening.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the christening of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal 📷PA

A press release from Kensington Palace before the christening ceremony revealed about this. The statement in the release read, "Guests will be served slices of christening cake, which is a tier taken from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding cake."

While the ceremony was a glorious affair with the Royal family painting a very pretty picture, this news of serving a 7-year-old cake got everyone cringing.

 

We hope all the guest survived this episode!

tags: #Christening #Duke and Duchess #Kate Middleton #Kensington Palace #Prince Louis #Prince William #royals #Twitter #world

