Hafiz Saeed’s political party BLOCKED by Facebook

Pakistan is nearing a general election soon and Facebook has blocked the account and page of Milli Muslim League (MML) party, according to reports. The political group was created by Jamaat-ud-Dawa, a militant organisation led by Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Following the reports of fake news and increasing amounts of violence-ridden hate speeches on social media, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said that his company would rejig the news feed.

Zuckerberg had said that his company would work to prevent any sort of interference in the upcoming elections that will be held in India, Pakistan, Brazil, Mexico and a couple of other countries.

According to NDTV, officials from Facebook had contacted the Election Commision of Pakistan to identify and delete illegitimate pages of political parties prior to the elections, which will begin from July 25.

Meanwhile, Tabish Qayyum, a spokesperson for the MML, said that Facebook’s removal of the party’s pages were in violation of its own policy and encroached on freedom of expression. He also added that Facebook did not give the, any reason for blocking the pages.

"Elections are round-the-corner and all political parties are using social media for electioneering. Deleting MML candidates and workers' accounts on a particular time is injustice," he added.

According to reports, Zuckerberg had said that following the alleged Russian influence during the US presidential elections in 2016, his company developed an AI to remove fake accounts.