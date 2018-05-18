Here’s the social media star who’s ready to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

The confusion over who would give away Meghan Markle to Prince Harry is the current obsession of netizens. Meghan announced earlier on Thursday that her father will not be attending the wedding. Her mother Doria is in London and is the likely candidate, followed by Prince Charles. But there’s a new contender and you will never guess who.

I’ve got my outfit ready for Saturday just in case the Palace ask me to walk down the aisle with Meghan... #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/ZKp8FPqEo1 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 17, 2018

Larry, the 10 downing cat is ready to take on the responsibility to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle on her big day. If he is invited that is. Larry is probably the most popular cat in Britain, sitting right outside 10 Downing Street and greeting Teresa May as she walks into the office. With his Union Jack bow tie, we think Larry is the purrfect choice for the role.

Just imagine, Meghan being escorted by the nation’s top cat! That would be an episode that breaks the internet.

The royal family has left the Kensington Palace for Windsor Castle where the wedding will take place. The British military is hard at work, rehearsing for the big day. Cooks at the Windsor Castle are busy getting the menus straight.

It comes as a bit of a surprise to see Larry not invited for the wedding. But if he does get what he wants, we sincerely hope Meghan’s not a dog person!