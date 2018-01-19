Here’s your chance to win $300 but you have to ask Trump this question

A White House correspondent’s role is one of the most coveted post in any news organization. The role entails reporting news on the most powerful government on the planet but over the last year, that role has only gotten more interesting by the day. From being called names by the US President Donald Trump to not being allowed even ask a question, White House correspondents have seen a lot in the last year. But here’s a first.

I am offering $300 to the journalist who very seriously asks Trump his opinion on our nation’s relations with Wakanda and gets the question and answer recorded live on video. I know $300 doesn’t sound like a lot to some people but I also know what most reporters make so...$300. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 13, 2018

Now you’re going to want to practice your poker face. I mean you’re going to be so excited when you get the opportunity to do this and also you’re going to want to laugh really hard. I would suggest that you begin staring at yourself in the mirror immediately and saying it aloud. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 13, 2018

Comedian and writer Sara Benincasa unveiled a proposal for journalists. She has promised $300 (around Rs 20,000) to any reporter who asks Trump about US relations with Wakanda. Does it ring a bell? Black Panther from Marvel Universe is based out of Wakanda. So the challenge is to ask President Trump about relations between USA and Wakanda, get the question and answer recorded on video and then only will you be rewarded with the money.

Mr President, with a surge in immigration from the African nation of Wakanda on the immediate horizon, would you be willing to increase their lottery allocation in exchange for expanded access to vibranium deposits? — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 12, 2018

The offer to journalists comes after Blacklist founder Franklin Leonard tweeted directly to Trump asking him about Wakandan immigration. It inspired Benincasa to come up with this challenge and soon after, #WakandaGate became hot on Twitter with jokes raining in. Interestingly, there is actually a Twitter page of Foreign Office of Wakanda demanding restrictions on ‘exports to the Unites States’ after Trump’s comment.

By decree of King T'Challa restrictions on all exports to the United States are now in place. NOTE: These also extend to both vibranium-alloy metals and all medicinal herbs. #Wakandagate — Foreign Office of Wakanda (@ForeignWakanda) January 13, 2018

US President Donald J Trump recently made racist comments referring Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries”. The denizens of Twitter went berserk slamming the POTUS but this isn’t the first time Trump has mouthed such offensive comments and ignored it. Last year in September, he made up a fictional African nation called ‘Nambia’ inspiring Twitterati to create fictional nations.

I’m a future Doctor. I’m a medical student. I have 3 degrees. I speak 3 languages. I‘m published in Psych-Oncology. I’m a member of Zeta Phi Beta. I’m from a #ShitHole country! 🇸🇸 pic.twitter.com/NXeQCjhLTH — Señorita 🌸 (@AF_ROdisiac) January 12, 2018

I’m a speech language pathologist. I have a Masters Degree. I speak 3 languages. I’m married to a fellow Haitian who’s a MD & PhD. He’s a Med School faculty I’m from a #ShitHole country! #Haiti 🇭🇹 pic.twitter.com/WL8E3fSyss — Resist2Exist from #Shithole #Haiti🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@sachie2018) January 12, 2018

With $300 dollars at stake, fans are waiting to see who the brave one will be?