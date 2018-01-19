home/ world

Here’s your chance to win $300 but you have to ask Trump this question

First published: January 18, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Updated: January 18, 2018 11:46 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

A White House correspondent’s role is one of the most coveted post in any news organization. The role entails reporting news on the most powerful government on the planet but over the last year, that role has only gotten more interesting by the day. From being called names by the US President Donald Trump to not being allowed even ask a question, White House correspondents have seen a lot in the last year. But here’s a first.

Comedian and writer Sara Benincasa unveiled a proposal for journalists. She has promised $300 (around Rs 20,000) to any reporter who asks Trump about US relations with Wakanda. Does it ring a bell? Black Panther from Marvel Universe is based out of Wakanda. So the challenge is to ask President Trump about relations between USA and Wakanda, get the question and answer recorded on video and then only will you be rewarded with the money. 

The offer to journalists comes after Blacklist founder Franklin Leonard tweeted directly to Trump asking him about Wakandan immigration. It inspired Benincasa to come up with this challenge and soon after, #WakandaGate became hot on Twitter with jokes raining in. Interestingly, there is actually a Twitter page of Foreign Office of Wakanda demanding restrictions on ‘exports to the Unites States’ after Trump’s comment. 

US President Donald J Trump recently made racist comments referring Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries”. The denizens of Twitter went berserk slamming the POTUS but this isn’t the first time Trump has mouthed such offensive comments and ignored it. Last year in September, he made up a fictional African nation called ‘Nambia’ inspiring Twitterati to create fictional nations. 

With $300 dollars at stake, fans are waiting to see who the brave one will be?

#Black Panther #challenge #Donal trump #Donald Trump #Marvel Universe #shithole countries #US President #Wakanda

