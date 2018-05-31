Highest number of UN peacekeeper deaths took place in India in last 70 years!

In last 70 years, India has had to let go of the highest number of United Nations peacekeepers. As many as 163 military, non-military and civilians have put their lives to rest while trying to uphold the cause of peace. India, presently, contributes the third highest number of military and police personnel to UN's peacekeeping army. Near about 7000 peacekeepers are now deployed in parts of Middle East, West Asia, Africa and more.

This year, the UN Peacekeeping, considered as UN's best nurtured idea, celebrates its 70th anniversary.

"We express our gratitude to the more than one million men and women who have served under the UN flag, saving countless lives. We honour the more than 3,700 Blue Helmets who have paid the ultimate price. And we pay tribute to the 14 peacekeeping missions working around the clock to protect people and advance the cause of peace," secretary general Antonio Guterres said, marking the International Day of UN peacekeepers.

"As we recognise a legacy of service and sacrifice around the world, I am also committed to taking Action for Peacekeeping -- action to make our operations more effective and safer in today's challenging environments," he added.

In last 70 years, a total of 3,737 UN peacekeepers have died. These are the figures since 1948.