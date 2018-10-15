Hilary Clinton defends husband Bill, says Lewinsky was an adult, so he did nothing wrong

Former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, has spoken out in defence of her husband, former US President Bill Clinton who was accused of misuse of power. Back in 1998, Bill, who was in a relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, was accused of misusing his position as the president and in response to the allegations on her husband, Hillary has spoken up.

In an interview to CBS News on Sunday, Hillary Clinton defended her husband and said 'absolutely not' in response to a question about whether he should have resigned after his affair with Lewinsky came to light, more than 20 years ago.

Hillary believes that even though it all turned out to be true, Bill had done nothing wrong and when asked if the affair can be seen as an abuse of power for the sheer imbalance of said power between the US president and an intern. Hillary was quick to respond and said Lewinsky ending the counter-statement.

This comes after New York Democratic Senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, told that the former President should have stepped down after he was impeached by the Republican-led House in December 1998.