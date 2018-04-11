In a rare sight, Mark Zuckerberg will suit up to appear before Congress

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the most recognized faces of the millennium. But his testimony before the Congress may see him in a not-so-recognisable avatar. The social media mogul is expected to turn up in a suit for the testimony. While it is not the first time he will be seen in a suit, it certainly makes for something special.

Zuckerberg’s intention behind wearing the suit for his testimony is speculated to be an attempt to be serious about his testimony. He is known for his staple grey round neck shirts and blue jeans with an occasional hoodie thrown in according to the weather.

Zuckerberg for most part of his career as a social media entrepreneur had shocked investors by choosing to wear his causal clothes instead of a suit or tie to meetings. As the world eased in to his wardrobe staples and the power of Facebook, fewer questions were raised.

However, he did don the suit occasionally like his wedding to Dr. Priscilla Chan in 2012, his state dinner with former President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as when he delivered a speech at Harvard University. For these rare occasions, he was much applauded.

But there have also been times when he has been criticized for not taking the suit seriously enough, like when he wore a blazer and tie over his jeans and sneakers while making President Obama take questions at the Facebook headquarter.

A suited Zuckerberg has been rare but this time it is special for he is going out of his way to prove his he is serious about the data theft scandal that Facebook is currently battling.