In a threatening stroke, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu asked to practice swimming

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has received an open threat from an official from Iran's Revolutionary Guards that asks to learn swimming. He was advised to learn swimming by the official as he would have no other choice but to flee via sea.

"Netanyahu should know that there is no way for him except fleeing the region and so he needs to learn how to swim in the Mediterranean Sea," Brigadier-General Hossein Salami said during a Friday address to a group of IRGC commanders and officers in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

Salami’s comments come after the Israeli PM addressed the UN General Assembly (UNGA) a little over a week ago, stating that its arch-rival Iran has another secret facility in Tehran, a secret atomic warehouse for storing massive amounts of equipment and material from Iran's secret nuclear program.

PM Netanyahu has increased his statements that Iran is developing nuclear weapons since the United States, Israel's biggest ally, pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal. He restated at the UNGA meeting that Israel will never let a government, that calls for its destruction, develop nuclear weapons. "Not now, not in 10 years, not ever."

Iran's foreign ministry Javed Zafir responded to those comments by stating that the world will only laugh loudly at this type of false, meaningless and unnecessary speech and false shows. He even took to Twitter and gave his opinion on the social media.