Internet is filled with Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un memes

It's the photo-op the world has been waiting for. The meeting of Unites States President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un at the Singapore summit is one of the most historic in recent times. The world watched as the two sitting leaders of the two countries met face to face for the first time on Tuesday at Singapore’s Capella Hotel.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have been keeping the world on their toes by throwing Nuke threats at each other. But Tuesday meeting looked like a solid start to a new friendship and a possible beginning of nuclear disarmament. Kim and Trump signed a deal where the North Korean leader "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." In exchange, Trump agreed to "provide security guarantees" to North Korea.

All this politics and diplomacy aside, netizens had a field day. Memes and hilarious tweet were generously generated as the meet went viral. Here are some of the best, weird and wonderful memes that have left us in splits.

Well looks like the historic Trump and Kim meet which was seen from the world peace perspective has left the world in splits and we ain’t complaining.