Is April 30th the most remarkable day in world history?

Marking the series of events in the world history, April 30th is recognized to be a day of great significance. Here’s to elucidate some of the primary occurrences, that made this day remarkable.

30th April, 1945: Adolf Hitler committed suicide

On 30th April 1945, Hitler commited suicide by swallowing a cyanide capsule and shooting himself in the head. He chose a bunker under his headquarters in Berlin as his hideout to breathe his final days. Alongside, his long-time mistress Eva Braun poisoned herself too. Hitler and Braun’s bodies were later cremated in chancellery garden.

30th April, 1993: Tennis star Monica Seles stabbed during a match

The 1993 winner of eight Grand Slam titles, and ranked No. 1 in the world, tennis player Monica Seles was stabbed by a German man during a match in Hamburg. The attacker was a fan of German tennis star and Seles’s competitor Steffi Graf, whom Seles replaced as the top-ranked women’s player.

30th April, 1997: Ellen Morgan’s announcement of being gay

The day marked the episode of the widely popular ABC sitcom, Ellen, in which TV character Ellen Morgan announced that she is gay. Ellen Morgan was played by a former stand-up comedian Ellen DeGeneres. Her show Ellen was renamed in 1995 from the initially titled These Friends Of Mine in 1994. The special hour-long episode of the day also featured Oprah Winfrey. The end of 1997 marked the end of the show due to low ratings.

30th April, 1888: Bangladesh’s Hailstorm Tragedy

One of the most tragic events in Indian history, which got placed in the world history as well, was the 30th April 1888 hailstorm which devasted Moradabad, killing 230 people. The hail, as big as oranges, killed many people instantly, specially the farmers, who were working on the fields when the storm occurred.