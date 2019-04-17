'Jealous streak' in Meghan Markle could have caused 'rift' with Kate Middleton, claims sister

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 9.38 pm April 17 2019, 9.38 pm

Meghan Markle's half-sister believes a "jealous streak" in the mum-to-be may be the reason behind her reported fall-out with sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge. While most of the rumours about the reported royal rift have started to die down, Samantha Markle has now shared her thoughts on what happened. She claims Meghan "likes to be the centre of attention", but hopes she will be able to reach out to her sister-in-law when the royal baby arrives.

Speaking on QuestRed's documentary Meghan and Harry: A Royal Baby Story, she said: "I believe that there is a jealous streak in Meg. She does like to be the centre of attention, I feel that's part of what's going on now." She also spoke about her hopes for Meghan and Kate's relationship after the baby is born.

She said: "I would hope that Meghan would take some pointers from Kate, who is quite experienced now, and can probably guide her in ways how to help shelter the kids while at the same time educating them and giving them a realistic sense in who they are in this busy world."

While many people believe Meghan and Harry will shun the tradition of a 'royal nanny', Samantha believes they will have some help. She says: "I think Meg will definitely get a nanny. I'm pretty sure that her threshold for stress could be quite low in the beginning. How many rooms in Frogmore? I can see them all being filled up with nannies."

"Meghan is very strong-minded and there will probably definitely be a butting of heads but Meghan could learn and grow from that. So if the nanny is strong enough then she won't leave in tears." Samantha also shared her views on her sister's birth, saying: "Hopefully she'll have the birth in whatever comfortable safe setting she feels best in because it's a difficult thing and she has to be comfortable."

During the interview, Samantha, who shared Meghan's dad Thomas Markle, expressed her sadness at the family fallout. She said: "We're a pretty normal family who have all shared in your life experiences. It's not that we weren't ever there, we've gone to your dance recitals, holidays, Thanksgiving, being on the phone giggling and laughing. Now, all of a sudden we don't exist. You can't hurt people like this then turn around and flip the script and play the victim. It's important that children have a bigger sense of their family and where they come from. I would like to think that this child would have access to the best parts of grandad, as we did when we were kids. I would hope that grandchild would get to know that side of the Markles."