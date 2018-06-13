Justin Trudeau’s alleged fake Eyebrow becomes a perfect subject for memes

This is absolutely weird. A video of Canada President Justin Trudeau giving an interview has gone viral. Well, it's not because of the inspirational speech that he is delivering, but it is his eyebrow that has caught everyone's attention.

Call it a play of lighting, Justin's one eyebrow seems to be misplaced while giving an interview and it looks as if he were wearing a fake eyebrow that just took off.

Justin Trudeau wears fake eyebrows... that fell off after he met with Trump st G-7. Art of the Deal Chapter 19: Brow beating. pic.twitter.com/HuIlSCD4DV — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 10, 2018

Of course, when we have a video like this on social media, how can the troll brigade not get active? Memes and jokes over Justin's eyebrow has got everyone go ROFL. And some of them gave it a Donald Trump twist making us laugh like crazy.

Check out some here...

This story is so beautifully hilarious on so many levels. Like movies that are so funny you laugh every time you remember them, I will always remember @JustinTrudeau losing his brows along with any dignity he may or may not have ever had, then will laugh until I cry! #BrowShamed pic.twitter.com/A0IZ98gQrZ — DoctorObvious (@dariaschooler) June 11, 2018

The creativity that these guys bring in while creating memes is unbelievable.