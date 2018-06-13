home/ world
Justin Trudeau’s alleged fake Eyebrow becomes a perfect subject for memes

Justin Trudeau’s alleged fake Eyebrow becomes a perfect subject for memes

First published: June 13, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Updated: June 13, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

This is absolutely weird. A video of Canada President Justin Trudeau giving an interview has gone viral. Well, it's not because of the inspirational speech that he is delivering, but it is his eyebrow that has caught everyone's attention.

Call it a play of lighting, Justin's one eyebrow seems to be misplaced while giving an interview and it looks as if he were wearing a fake eyebrow that just took off.

Of course, when we have a video like this on social media, how can the troll brigade not get active? Memes and jokes over Justin's eyebrow has got everyone go ROFL. And some of them gave it a Donald Trump twist making us laugh like crazy.

Check out some here...

 

The creativity that these guys bring in while creating memes is unbelievable.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Donald Trump #Eyebrow #Fake #Jokes #Justin Trudeau #Memes

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All