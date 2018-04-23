It's a boy! Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate their third child

Kate Middleton became an internet sensation ever since her marriage to Prince William. One of the most loved personality from the British monarchy, she made headlines with her impeccable dressing and humble demeanor. Today as she makes headlines yet again with the third Royal baby in the way, her fans all over the world can’t contain their excitement.
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.
The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.
The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
The Royal baby weight 8lbs 7oz and came after the Duchess underwent over five hours in labour. Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.
The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
Kensington Palace on Monday tweeted about the Royal baby being on its way as it confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London while she was in the early stages of labour. She will be giving birth in the Lindo Wing of the hospital. It is not an all new experience for the Duchess as she had previously given birth there to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join a @teamsportsaid session as part of their day celebrating the Commonwealth, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) taking place in London next month. Later, Their Royal Highnesses also enjoyed a taking part in a #CommonwealthBigLunch at St Luke's Community Centre. 📷PA
Much like her previous pregnancies, Kate had been battling with Hyperemesis Gravidarum or severe morning sickness during her first trimester. This made her miss Prince George’s first day at school. However, she recovered during her second and third trimester and even attended public engagements a month before labour.
The gender of the Royal baby will be revealed to the world only after its birth. However, irrespective of gender, the baby will become fifth in line to the throne after Prince Charles, William, George and Princess Charlotte. After its birth, Prince Harry will become sixth in line to the throne.
Tonight, on The Queen’s 92nd birthday, a special concert was held at the @royalalberthall to celebrate. Members of the Royal Family, including The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, attended the concert. Performers included @realsirtomjones, @kylieminogue and @craigdavid. “Would you all give Her Majesty three unbelievably rousing cheers on Her Birthday. Hip hip hip...hooray!” - The Prince of Wales Prince Harry also gave a speech talking about The Queen's Commonwealth Trust - of which HRH is now president. #QueensBirthday #HappyBirthdayHerMajesty
Today is the last day of The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018. After attending the State Dinner for Heads of Government hosted by The Queen at Buckingham Palace last night, this morning Representatives and Heads of Government from around the Commonwealth travelled to Windsor Castle to discuss issues of common interest. This photograph, taken yesterday, captures the Commonwealth leaders with The Queen during the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace. To read about The Royal Family during #CHOGM2018 week, follow the link in bio.
This evening at Buckingham Palace, The Queen hosted a dinner for representatives and Heads of Government to celebrate the Commonwealth during #CHOGM2018 week. Her Majesty, accompanied by The Prince of Wales, met representatives from all 53 Commonwealth Nations. The dinner was also attended by The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, The Duke of York, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.
Kate’s news of labour comes a few days after the Royal family gathered at the Royal Albert Hall with leaders from Common Wealth Nation to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday.
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle this morning attended a reception hosted by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to celebrate the forthcoming @invictusgames2018 #IG2018
Happy news are in order for the Royal household as it is gearing for the royal wedding of Prince Harry with American actress Meghan Markle on May 19. We are hoping Kate recovers enough to attend the wedding.Till then, the world awaits the Royal baby.