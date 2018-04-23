It's a boy! Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate their third child

Kate Middleton became an internet sensation ever since her marriage to Prince William. One of the most loved personality from the British monarchy, she made headlines with her impeccable dressing and humble demeanor. Today as she makes headlines yet again with the third Royal baby in the way, her fans all over the world can’t contain their excitement.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The Royal baby weight 8lbs 7oz and came after the Duchess underwent over five hours in labour. Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Kensington Palace on Monday tweeted about the Royal baby being on its way as it confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London while she was in the early stages of labour. She will be giving birth in the Lindo Wing of the hospital. It is not an all new experience for the Duchess as she had previously given birth there to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Much like her previous pregnancies, Kate had been battling with Hyperemesis Gravidarum or severe morning sickness during her first trimester. This made her miss Prince George’s first day at school. However, she recovered during her second and third trimester and even attended public engagements a month before labour.

The gender of the Royal baby will be revealed to the world only after its birth. However, irrespective of gender, the baby will become fifth in line to the throne after Prince Charles, William, George and Princess Charlotte. After its birth, Prince Harry will become sixth in line to the throne.

Kate’s news of labour comes a few days after the Royal family gathered at the Royal Albert Hall with leaders from Common Wealth Nation to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday.

Happy news are in order for the Royal household as it is gearing for the royal wedding of Prince Harry with American actress Meghan Markle on May 19. We are hoping Kate recovers enough to attend the wedding.

Till then, the world awaits the Royal baby.