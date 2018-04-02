Kim Jong Un attended a concert by South Korean performers

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the first concert in Pyongyang after more than a decade by South Korean entertainers. This exchange was a significant development as it is considered as a gesture of reconciliation before an inter-Korean summit. The 120 member group included Red Velvet, a popular K-pop girlband, as well as dancers, technicians and martial artists.
Kim along with his wife, who is also a former singer, had come to watch the performance. This makes Kim the first North Korean leader to attend a performance by South Korean performers.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
North Korea has strict regulations on unauthorized foreign culture, which are enforced with tough prison sentences. However, South Korean shows, as well as K-Pop, have become quite popular in the country as flash drives are often smuggled across the border, reports The Journal.Kim shook hands with some of the performers backstage and said inter-Korean cultural events should be more common and even suggested another event in the South Korean capital, reports said.
Kim and his wife were seen enjoying the two-hour event which was also attended by his sister, Kim Yo Jong and the ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong Nam.
Kim had agreed to a summit with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea and offered to have a meeting with US President Donald Trump. During his first overseas trip last week, Kim had also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.