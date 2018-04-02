Kim Jong Un attended a concert by South Korean performers

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the first concert in Pyongyang after more than a decade by South Korean entertainers. This exchange was a significant development as it is considered as a gesture of reconciliation before an inter-Korean summit. The 120 member group included Red Velvet, a popular K-pop girlband, as well as dancers, technicians and martial artists.

Kim along with his wife, who is also a former singer, had come to watch the performance. This makes Kim the first North Korean leader to attend a performance by South Korean performers.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

North Korea has strict regulations on unauthorized foreign culture, which are enforced with tough prison sentences. However, South Korean shows, as well as K-Pop, have become quite popular in the country as flash drives are often smuggled across the border, reports The Journal.

Kim shook hands with some of the performers backstage and said inter-Korean cultural events should be more common and even suggested another event in the South Korean capital, reports said.

Kim and his wife were seen enjoying the two-hour event which was also attended by his sister, Kim Yo Jong and the ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong Nam.

Kim had agreed to a summit with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea and offered to have a meeting with US President Donald Trump. During his first overseas trip last week, Kim had also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.