Kim Jong Un warns US, extends hand to South Korea

With the New Year, everyone has been going around, making resolutions. Nobody takes these resolutions seriously as people eventually break it. However, you might want to listen to one man’s resolutions - North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong Un. In his New Year’s Day address, the leader warned the US with its nuclear missile and interestingly, declared that the country would like to hold talks with South Korea.

North Korea is unpredictable and the entire world is looking closely at what it does. In his New Year’s Day address, Kim, in a warning to the US, said that a button to the nuclear missile is always present at his table.

“The entire mainland of the U.S. is within the range of our nuclear weapons and the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office. They should accurately be aware that this is not a threat but a reality,” Kim said.

While Kim has called North Korea a peace-loving and responsible country that wouldn’t react until it faces aggression, experts are divided on the subject of North Korea’s capability to launch nuclear missiles as far as Washington DC and New York are concerned.

"[The North] can cope with any kind of nuclear threats from the US and has a strong nuclear deterrence that is able to prevent the US from playing with fire," Kim said in a televised New Year's Day speech.

On the other hand, Kim has agreed to talks with South Korea as he has shown interest in the country’s participation in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games that would be held in South Korea. Kim even went ahead and wished success for the event.

“North Korea’s participation in the Winter Games will be a good opportunity to show unity of the people, and we wish the games will be a success. Officials from the two Koreas may urgently meet to discuss the possibility,” Kim said.

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in welcomed the decision to begin talks and send delegators to the Olympics.