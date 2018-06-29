Lady Colin Campbell faces the heat after she discusses Queen Elizabeth's s*x life

'Diana in Private: The Princess Nobody Knows'. This was the book by Lady Colin Campbell that stirred quite a noise. Claiming the book to be based upon her secret conversations with the princess, the author came on TV and remarked that the princess had an 'eating disorder'. Now, in her new book, she seems to have taken oodles of interest in Queen Elizabeth's sex life.

In her book, Colin has written that Prince Philip is a 'flirt' while the Queen enjoys a healthy sex drive, 'reports The Daily Mail. Such a take on Her Majesty's life was not perceived well.

'Anyone can make up these claims. You can only be a true, ­reliable witness to history if you are there. Lady Colin Campbell was none of those things. She is writing about our Head of State, our Head of Church and someone who she does not know. She is writing about someone who she is not familiar with," Ex-royal butler Paul Burrell told the Mirror, expressing his dissatisfaction over what has been written.

"I stood beside her and lived with her for 11 years and I can tell you who the Queen is. She is a good, kind Christian lady and she should not be defiled in this way because she is above that," he added.

"He (Princess Philip) loves the company of beautiful women. He's a huge flirt. I don't know any pretty girl he hasn't flirted with. He's flirted with me before. He's never said anything untoward, he's just flirtatious. The sort of thing he says is, "You're looking good tonight", but he is a flirt," an excerpt from Colin's book reads.

She also added that the Queen was pretty liberal when it came to Philip's friendship with the opposite sex.

'I will not dignify anything Lady Colin Campbell writes or says with a comment," Dickie Arbiter, the former press secretary of the Queen was quoted by the Daily Mail.