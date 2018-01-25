Larry Nassar sentenced to 175 years for sexually assaulting athletes

Larry Nassar, former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor, was sentenced from 40 to 175 years of imprisonment for sexual assault, seven days after statements from more than 150 girls and women who said he sexually abused them. After pronouncing the judgement, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said Nassar's "decision to assault was precise, calculated, manipulative, devious, despicable.”

"It is my honor and privilege to sentence you. You do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again," she said. "You have done nothing to control those urges, and anywhere you walk, destruction will occur to those most vulnerable," Aquilina said.

Nassar was accused of sexually abusing females who came to him while seeking medical help. Since September 2016, over 140 women including former USA Gymnastics national team members Jamie Dantzscher, Jeanette Antolin, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Maggie Nichols, Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles, and Jordyn Wieber, have accused Nassar of sexually abusing them.

"Your words these past several days have had a significant emotional effect on myself," Nassar said. "I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days."

Nassar was sentenced to a 60-year federal prison sentence in December for child pornography charges. His initial sentence was for 40 years. However, prosecutor Angela Povilaitis asked judge Aquilina to sentence Nassar to up to 125 years - a year for every person who had submitted a police report at the time of his guilty plea.