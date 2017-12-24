LEAKED: Meghan Markle’s wedding gown designs are every where

The hype around the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has already got us pumped up. While we only know a few details, here’s something to let you sink your teeth into: three design option of Markle’s wedding dress are out! Israeli designer Inbal Dror, the official designer for Markle’s gown, has sent the soon-to-be-princess three options to choose from.

Dror, who had previously designed Beyoncé’s outfit for the 2016 Grammys, has sent the three rough sketches to the Buckingham Palace for approval. The designs harken back to the wedding gowns of Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge. Markle’s gowns will have long sleeves and would have cinched waist.

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle will take place in the summer of 2018. The couple had officially released pictures of their engagement yesterday. Alexi Lubomirski, the photographer, took the pictures earlier this week at Frogmore House in Windsor.

Earlier this month, Harry and Markel attended their first royal event together in the city of Nottingham. They will also spend their first Christmas as an engaged couple at the Queen's Sandringham estate. The couple will get married in May 19, 2018 at the St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. They have gone against the tradition and have decided to get married on a Saturday. Usually, royal weddings take place on a weekday. The Queen got married on a Thursday while the Duke of Cambridge got married on a Friday.