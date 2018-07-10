Little Prince Louis sleeping through his christening ceremony is the sweetest thing you'll see today!

Come to think of it, ceremonies are tiring. More so, if you are a kid whose focus is fixated on playing and shirking with kids your own age. And then there are those toddlers who just want to sleep, come what may. Royal kids are no different. From Prince George to Princess Charlotte, we have seen them smiling and waving with poise, and also getting tired of the regal charade, and now it's time for the youngest one, Prince Louise. The little cherub's christening ceremony was held on Tuesday, and guess what, he slept through it.

Look at those fluffy cheeks. Prince Louise has our heart, for sure.

The pictures from the ceremony were nothing less than magical, but all we could see was the way the little one slept, oblivious of the fact that he was the centre of all the brouhaha. Such is life, for kids and babies.

Oh, and the newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were obviously there for the christening of their nephew. Markle surely sparkled in that graceful olive attire while Prince Harry was at his usual dashing best.

Happy christening, Prince Louise. May you grow up to become one charming and kind royal, which we are sure you will. All the love to you.