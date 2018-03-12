London airport shut after World War II bomb discovered in Thames

The London City Airport has been closed for the day after a World War II bomb was found nearby the Thames river. All flights have been cancelled and the ripple effect is likely to affect about 16,000 passengers. The Met Police told media outlets that the bomb was discovered at around 5 AM GMT on Sunday, February 11 at the George V Dock during a pre-planned work at the airport.

The airport was shut at 22:00 and the police said that they are working with the Royal Navy to dispose the device. Robert Sinclair, CEO of the airport, apologised and said: "I recognise this is causing inconvenience for our passengers, and in particular some of our local residents.”

Several airlines using the London City airport such as British Airways, Flybe, CityJet, KLM and Lufthansa, are affected as a result of this development. The police said a 214 metre exclusion zone has been set and evacuations are done. The Newham Council provided emergency accommodation to residents.

A number of roads are cordoned off and the cops have advised motorists to avoid the area.

Last year more than 4.5 million passengers had used the London City Airport. An expansion plan was given the green signal by ministers in July 2016 and involves extending the terminal. According to the airport, from 2025, two million more passengers will be using it per year, with about 30,000 additional flights annually.​