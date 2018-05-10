Madame Tussauds reveals Meghan Markle’s wax figure and it’s got a great likeness

London’s famous wax museum Madame Tussauds today revealed a wax figure of Meghan Markle, a few days before her wedding to Prince Harry. The figure will be made accessible to the public following her wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Madame Tussauds unveils a wax figure of Ms. Meghan Markle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19 at Madame Tussauds on May 9, 2018 in London, England. pic.twitter.com/XuDzVnW39U — Her Royal Highness (@vaninaswchindt) May 9, 2018

"Excitement ahead of the royal wedding is reaching fever pitch and we have been inundated with questions about when people can finally meet 'Their Royal Likenesses'," said Edward Fuller, general manager at Madame Tussauds London.

According to Fuller, there is a lot of love for Meghan and Harry and they’re following the lead by inviting the British public to join the couple in their wedding celebrations at the Madame Tussauds London.

Markle’s statue is designed wearing a replica of her engagement ring in a dark green dress – similar to the one she wore when she announced her engagement last year. Her statue will be located close to the re-modeled figure of Prince Harry, her fiancé. The statue was designed to mark the prince’s 30th birthday but it has now received some updates for the upcoming wedding. This includes adding a beard that Harry now sports.

The wax statues of the duo will be placed for a bachelor and bachelorette themed event a day before the couple’s wedding, reports Huffpost. Certain members of the public will be allowed to see them before others. Anyone whose name is Meghan or Harry will get a free entry.