Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for first time since Taliban attack, meets Pak PM Abbasi

First published: March 29, 2018 01:10 PM IST | Updated: March 29, 2018 06:02 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

On Thursday, March 29, Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to her native country Pakistan for the first time, nearly six years after she was shot in the head in 2012 by a Taliban gunman for advocating education for girls. The details of her tour have been kept under the wraps and are expected to last four days including a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The 20-year-old Yousafzai, a vocal human rights activist, and her parents were escorted through Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport under tight security. She reached the Prime Minister House for a meeting with Abbasi while the state minister for information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Anusha Rehman and Marvi Memon also attended the meeting. The social activist is also expected to participate in the 'Meet the Malala' programme.

Malala has become a global symbol for girls' education since a gunman boarded her school bus in the Swat valley on October 9, 2012, and asked "Who is Malala?" before shooting her at point-blank range. She was treated in the British city of Birmingham, where she completed her schooling. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 and has continued her campaigning while pursuing her studies at the Oxford University.

