Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for first time since Taliban attack, meets Pak PM Abbasi

On Thursday, March 29, Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to her native country Pakistan for the first time, nearly six years after she was shot in the head in 2012 by a Taliban gunman for advocating education for girls. The details of her tour have been kept under the wraps and are expected to last four days including a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

What a pleasantly surprisng news ! @Malala expected in Pakistan tonight ! Welcome to your motherland, daughter of the soil, pride of the nation ! Give her the utmost love, everyone ! ❤️ — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) March 28, 2018

Pakistan’s daughter and the global symbol of female education is back in Pakistan. Welcome home @Malala. pic.twitter.com/2hjphMtZsJ — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) March 29, 2018

Return of #Malala is another evidence of extremists defeat Inshallah... Lets not be divided by suspicions lets give @Malala respect and honor she deserves ... Welcome #MalalaInPakistan — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 28, 2018

The 20-year-old Yousafzai, a vocal human rights activist, and her parents were escorted through Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport under tight security. She reached the Prime Minister House for a meeting with Abbasi while the state minister for information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Anusha Rehman and Marvi Memon also attended the meeting. The social activist is also expected to participate in the 'Meet the Malala' programme.

5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls' education. Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford. pic.twitter.com/sXGnpU1KWQ — Malala (@Malala) October 9, 2017

Malala has become a global symbol for girls' education since a gunman boarded her school bus in the Swat valley on October 9, 2012, and asked "Who is Malala?" before shooting her at point-blank range. She was treated in the British city of Birmingham, where she completed her schooling. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 and has continued her campaigning while pursuing her studies at the Oxford University.