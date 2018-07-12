Malala Yousafzai terms Donald Trump's zero tolerance policy as cruel and inhumane

Female education activist and Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai recently opposed the Donald Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy, as part of which, thousands of children are being separated from their parents. Malala was speaking at Rio de Janeiro, which she visited with the purpose of expanding her education charity Malala Fund into Latin America.

"This is cruel, this is unfair and this is inhumane. I don't know how anyone could do that. I hope that the children can be together with their parents," she told Reuters, on Wednesday.

The zero-tolerance policy is meant for illegal immigrants and demands prosecution of adults who immigrate illegally into the US from Mexico. While Illegal immigration is definitely a reality and a global concern as well, the Trump administration's method of separating children from their parents met with massive backlash and public outrage from all corners of the world. Following that, the practice was brought to an end.

Presently, Malala is advocating in favour of more public spending on education. She also aims to include a female population of 1.5 million to schools, with special emphasis on minority groups.