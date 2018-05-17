home/ world
Meghan Markle breaks silence over her father’s presence at the royal wedding

First published: May 17, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Updated: May 17, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Soon-to-be-royal Meghan Markle has clarified an important aspect of her wedding that’s bothering her fans across the world. The Kensington Palace has released a statement by Meghan Markle that states that her father Thomas Markle will not be walking her down the aisle for her wedding. The confirmation of his absence follows a series of scandalous news and speculations of whether or not Thomas would walk her down the aisle. A statement released by Meghan has been made public from the official twitter account of the Kensington Palace, putting rumors to rest.

It was reported that Thomas Markle suffered a heart attack last week, but had left the hospital in hopes of attending Meghan’s wedding. “I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle,” he said. “Of course I’d walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I’d like to be a part of history.”

However, on Wednesday, he is said to have had a heart surgery which forced him to stay back in the US. The statement confirms what was already speculated by many media agencies.

As of now, it is unclear who will be walking Meghan down the aisle. Thomas had said that he believed that his former wife Doria Ragland, who recently landed in London, would be a good replacement. On the other hand, we’ve also got Prince Charles, who can walk Meghan down the aisle when she gets married on May 19, at the St. Georges Church in Windsor Castle.

