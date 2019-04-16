image
Meghan Markle 'snubs Queen's doctors for own birth team as mum flies in from LA'

Meghan Markle does not want 'the men in suits' to supervise the birth of her child

The Duchess of Sussex has not appointed the Royal Household gynaecologists and wants to have her own people around while she gives birth.

