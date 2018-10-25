Meghan Markle makes a rare wardrobe malfunction, the internet is in splits

It could be called a minor mistake but, since we are talking about Meghan Markle, it’s big. The Duchess of Sussex made a minor fashion blunder on her first Royal Tour in Tonga when she was spotted with her outfit’s price tag and it's doing rounds on the internet.

Reportedly, 37-year-old Meghan's stylist forgot to remove the price tag of her red dress and that caught everyone’s attention. The tag read 'returns will only be accepted if this tag remains attached' was making rounds on the internet as people talked about the dress and the goof up.

What was that tag or label hanging off HRH Meghan's hem? We all have wardrobe malfunctions at some point. Loved the dress though — lucyJ (@LucyJ5709) October 25, 2018

The stylist? Off with her head! Meghan Markle makes rare fashion faux pas, appears in public with label still hanging off dress. #labelgate pic.twitter.com/ZVpztK6zMG — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 25, 2018

While people are loving the outfit as Meghan looks adorable, some are asking people to ignore the price tag goof up. We agree!

The label was noted after the royal couple walked the red carpet hand in hand to the sounds of local singers wearing grass skirts at Fua'amotu Airport in Nuku'alofa. The royal couple were welcomed by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka and dancers in grass skirts.

A pregnant Meghan looked remarkable in her Self Portrait dress, blue stilettos and black clutch bag but the white price tag took the limelight and was the most talked about thing.

Meghan, who was required to cut duties short after a security scare on Wednesday, looked refreshed after a night alone with Harry on a private luxury island.

