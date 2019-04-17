Meghan Markle's sister takes swipe at mum-to-be for 'flaunting' lavish baby shower

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 9.18 pm April 17 2019, 9.18 pm

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle split opinions when she enjoyed a lavish celebrity-style baby shower with a huge price tag. While many believed it was too elaborate considering her Royal status, others believed she should be able to do whatever she wanted as the whole thing was privately funded. But now, her half-sister Samantha Markle has taken a swipe at the New York celebrations.

Speaking on QuestRed's documentary Meghan and Harry: A Royal Baby Story, she said: "It's my understanding that the British Royal Family, and their norms and customs, don't really permit such elaborate setting for a baby shower...Given that she's taken on a humanitarian platform and the eyes of the world are on her, and she's aware of that - you don't flaunt $200,000 baby showers."

The pregnant duchess' friends well and truly spoiled the mum-to-be during a five-day trip to New York in February. During her visit, she was treated to a luxurious baby shower at The Mark hotel, where she joined pals for flower arranging, sweet treats and a good old catch up. Serena Williams, Amal Clooney and Abigail Spencer were among the stars who attended the bash, and they all arrived carrying exciting looking presents. Samantha also expressed her sadness at the family fallout which has resulted in her not seeing her sister for months.

She said: "We're a pretty normal family who have all shared in your life experiences. It's not that we weren't ever there, we've gone to your dance recitals, holidays, Thanks Giving, being on the phone giggling and laughing. Now, all of a sudden we don't exist. You can't hurt people like this then turn around and flip the script and play the victim."

She hopes Harry and Meghan's first child will bring the family back together, and wants the couple to let her dad Thomas be a part of its life. She said: "It's important that children have a bigger sense of their family and where they come from. I would like to think that this child would have access to the best parts of grandad, as we did when we were kids. I would hope that grandchild would get to know that side of the Markles."