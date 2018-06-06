Melania Trump appears in public after three long weeks, ends speculations about her absence

The First Lady of United States of America stayed away from the public eye for three weeks, irking speculations about her whereabouts. After nearly a month of absence, Melania Trump has reappeared in public. On Monday, an event was held at White House for the gold star (families of US military) which saw Mrs. Trump making it to the occasion.

Out of respect for the military families, the White House allowed no journalists to cover the event. Hence, the first lady was not caught by shutterbugs. In person, only about 40 military families and officials who attended the event could see her. She looked gorgeous in a black sleeveless dress and stilettos, retired Sgt. 1st Class Diana Pike informed AP.

The last time Mrs Trump was seen in public was on May 10, when she and her husband President Donald Trump greeted three Americans back home from North Korea. Soon after that, she was hospitalised due to a kidney condition. She stayed at the hospital for next five days and was back home on May 19th. However, she kept away from public eyes.

Meanwhile, taking note of all the speculations, Mrs. Trump took to Twitter on May 31

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

She also posted photos from the Gold Star event.