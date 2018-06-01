home/ world

Move over Chai wala; we have a dashing tarbooz-wala from Karachi to swoon over now

First published: June 01, 2018 06:35 PM IST | Updated: June 01, 2018 07:42 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

An apple a day keeps the doctor away but if the doctor is this handsome, we suggest you keep the apple away. We can explain the cheesiness. It’s proven, men from the neighbouring country are superhot. After Fawad Khan and Arshad Khan (the famous blue-eyed chai wala) taking the internet by storm, we have this dashing tarbooz-wala from Pakistan going viral on the internet.

Women on Twitter have gone crazy swooning over this tarbooz-wala. With looks that can kill and a smile that can sweep you of your feet, this tarbooz-wala is the latest internet sensation with his amazing pictures splashed all over social media.

We did a little digging and found out who the man is. So apparently, he is not a tarbooz wala but a student pursuing to be a doctor. His name is Muhammad Awais. The picture which has gone viral was clicked when this handsome hunk was preparing for Iftaari and cutting the melon.

Wow, now all of this just adds up to his charm, isn’t it? We can foresee this doctor having tons of female patients queueing up to consult him. A great excuse to meet this man, isn’t it? And damn those hazel eyes can make any girl go weak in her knees.

 

We wouldn’t be surprised if this handsome lad lands up a role in movies. Men with such good looks are meant to be in glamour world.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Chaiwala #doctor #Fawad Khan #Muhammad Awais #pakistan #pictures #Social Media #Tarbooz wala

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All