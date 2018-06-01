Move over Chai wala; we have a dashing tarbooz-wala from Karachi to swoon over now

An apple a day keeps the doctor away but if the doctor is this handsome, we suggest you keep the apple away. We can explain the cheesiness. It’s proven, men from the neighbouring country are superhot. After Fawad Khan and Arshad Khan (the famous blue-eyed chai wala) taking the internet by storm, we have this dashing tarbooz-wala from Pakistan going viral on the internet.

Women on Twitter have gone crazy swooning over this tarbooz-wala. With looks that can kill and a smile that can sweep you of your feet, this tarbooz-wala is the latest internet sensation with his amazing pictures splashed all over social media.

Tarbooz wala from Karachi looking far better than many Bollywood celebs. pic.twitter.com/WHEkpmkpcQ — Mir Liyakat Farooq (@khaanmoul) May 29, 2018

Omg look at this guy after "chai wala" it's gonna be "watermelon wala". pic.twitter.com/oKRzNUpjtK — Sabra (@sabrahaider_) May 29, 2018

We did a little digging and found out who the man is. So apparently, he is not a tarbooz wala but a student pursuing to be a doctor. His name is Muhammad Awais. The picture which has gone viral was clicked when this handsome hunk was preparing for Iftaari and cutting the melon.

Wow, now all of this just adds up to his charm, isn’t it? We can foresee this doctor having tons of female patients queueing up to consult him. A great excuse to meet this man, isn’t it? And damn those hazel eyes can make any girl go weak in her knees.

We wouldn’t be surprised if this handsome lad lands up a role in movies. Men with such good looks are meant to be in glamour world.