New Zealand to kill 150,000 cows to combat bacteria-spread disease

Last year in July, a bacteria called Mycoplasma Bovis was spotted in New Zealand, for the first time. This smallest living cell of nature can cause cows to develop a number of diseases including mastitis, arthritis and pneumonia among others. The administration and those regulating food industry have now decided to kill all cows at any firm where the bacteria was spotted.

This might result in healthy cows being killed as well, but is being considered a safety measure right now. While some of the slaughtered cows can be moved to processing plants and sold as beef, rest will have to be buried or dumped at legit landfills.

If this very expensive operation succeeds, an infected country will successfully get rid of Mycoplasma Bovis, claim the officials.

“This is a tough time, and the pain and anguish they’re going to go through is really hideous. And we have to support them as neighbors, community members, farmers, friends," said Katie Milne, the national president of Federated Farmers.

Farming is an integral part of New Zealand's economy. A major portion of the exported goods comes from farming, and also is the largest section of the country's tradable economy. Home to around 10 million cows which is a number higher than its human population, the country's administration is strictest at dealing with diseases that might hamper its cattle wealth!